Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $82.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.69.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 666,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,714,000 after acquiring an additional 106,645 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,299,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $91.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.