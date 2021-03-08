Elrond ERD (ERD) Price Reaches $0.0195 on Major Exchanges

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Elrond ERD has a total market capitalization of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond ERD token can currently be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.71 or 0.00464377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00068465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00076925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00081003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00051978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.04 or 0.00461119 BTC.

Elrond ERD Token Profile

Elrond ERD’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

