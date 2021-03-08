EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Raised to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. EDP Renováveis currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $19.57 on Monday. EDP Renováveis has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

