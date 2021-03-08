Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.37

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.37 and last traded at $31.02, with a volume of 7632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.46.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.85.
The stock has a market capitalization of $827.51 million, a P/E ratio of 122.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,561.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $801,215. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 279.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
