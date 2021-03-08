Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.37

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.37 and last traded at $31.02, with a volume of 7632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $827.51 million, a P/E ratio of 122.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $754.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,561.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $801,215. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 279.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

