Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) PT Raised to $38.00 at BTIG Research

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EGLE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $31.50 to $27.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.43.

EGLE stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $369.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.46. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $35.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $80,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel bought 8,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $149,994.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,044.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after buying an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $756,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

