e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $29.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELF. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $25.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.69 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 200,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $5,032,515.00. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $145,752.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,731.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,998 shares of company stock worth $9,903,482 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,030,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after acquiring an additional 47,497 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 267.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 73,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.