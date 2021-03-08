DPRating 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $24,491.00 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One DPRating token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DPRating has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. DPRating has a market cap of $481,300.44 and approximately $24,491.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00060126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $421.77 or 0.00813232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00026220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00060960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00030061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00041185 BTC.

DPRating Token Profile

DPRating is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

