Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Raised to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $11.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LPG. TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorian LPG presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $12.99 on Thursday. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $648.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

