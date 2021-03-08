Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Short Interest Up 27.3% in February

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 667,900 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the January 28th total of 524,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of DFIN opened at $28.06 on Monday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $29.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $934.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. Analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. 11.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,657,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,825,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 101,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

