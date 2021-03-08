Domtar Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 6,149 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 180% compared to the average daily volume of 2,196 call options.

In related news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Domtar by 34.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UFS traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.41. The company had a trading volume of 32,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,037. Domtar has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.92.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domtar will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UFS. TheStreet raised shares of Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC raised shares of Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

