Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.86.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE:D traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,083,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,050. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,493.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Also, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

