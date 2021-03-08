Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.11.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $104.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.70. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $115.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. CX Institutional raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $49,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

