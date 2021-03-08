Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Dollar Tree in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DLTR. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $104.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.32 and its 200-day moving average is $100.70. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $115.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.