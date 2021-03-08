DMM: Governance (DMG) Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. One DMM: Governance token can now be purchased for $0.0671 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $3.36 million and $573,559.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00056355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.47 or 0.00800725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00027007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00030622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00060428 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00042391 BTC.

DMM: Governance Token Profile

DMM: Governance is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,512,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,172,659 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com

DMM: Governance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

