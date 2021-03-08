Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of DIISY stock remained flat at $$18.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $18.38.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.