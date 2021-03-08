Digitex (DGTX) Price Down 9.7% This Week

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Digitex has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $1.42 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitex has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00058376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.85 or 0.00795270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00026131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00060888 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00029245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00041798 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

