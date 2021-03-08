Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Short Interest Update

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the January 28th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,900,000 after purchasing an additional 614,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

APPS stock opened at $74.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

APPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

