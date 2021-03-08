Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.55.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.56. 5,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,246. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.89.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,824,136. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

