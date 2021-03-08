Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will report sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $823.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $132.00 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,824,136 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $584,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

