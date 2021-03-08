Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 136.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBD. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $15.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 3.44.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

