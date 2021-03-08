Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Holdings Decreased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,761 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,231 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

DVN opened at $25.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

