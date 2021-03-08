Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) to “Buy”

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRSK. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.54.

Shares of VRSK opened at $168.12 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,450,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 574.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 752,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,079,000 after acquiring an additional 616,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,346,000. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,585,000 after acquiring an additional 385,812 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

