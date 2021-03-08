Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $10.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.
NYSE:FLY opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. Fly Leasing has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $336.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.42.
About Fly Leasing
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.
Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.