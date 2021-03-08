Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $10.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE:FLY opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. Fly Leasing has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $336.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 52.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

