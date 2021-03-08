Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €33.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.50 ($39.41) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €29.90 ($35.18) price target on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.13 ($31.92).

Get Uniper alerts:

ETR UN01 opened at €29.78 ($35.04) on Friday. Uniper has a one year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a one year high of €31.28 ($36.80). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €29.79 and a 200 day moving average of €28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.