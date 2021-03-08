Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Derwent London from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Derwent London has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWVYF opened at $46.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31. Derwent London has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

