Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €137.73 ($162.03).

DHER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) stock traded down €0.25 ($0.29) on Friday, hitting €103.10 ($121.29). The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €124.59 and a 200 day moving average of €108.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.42. Delivery Hero SE has a twelve month low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

