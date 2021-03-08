Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of DLVHF stock opened at $124.00 on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $171.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.32.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

