Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DLVHF stock opened at $124.00 on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $171.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.32.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.