Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.35

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.35 and last traded at $43.55, with a volume of 7367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.38.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

