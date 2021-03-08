Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $84.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $69.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DAR. Piper Sandler began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.58.

NYSE DAR opened at $73.53 on Friday. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $75.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

