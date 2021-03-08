Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.07% from the stock’s current price.

DHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.80.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $218.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $155.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.80 and its 200 day moving average is $224.17. Danaher has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Danaher will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $754,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in Danaher by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $1,633,545,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

