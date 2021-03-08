DAD Trading 4.8% Higher This Week (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a total market capitalization of $28.32 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00060790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.34 or 0.00809358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00027055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00060943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00030422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00041517 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

