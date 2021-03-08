D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 134.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,603 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET opened at $59.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

