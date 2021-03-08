D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 25.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 166,854 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 538,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 150,892 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 482.7% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 84,782 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AKTS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

AKTS opened at $12.26 on Monday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $519.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $256,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,239 shares in the company, valued at $11,892,449.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $425,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,235,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,511,883.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,425 shares of company stock worth $1,118,183. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

