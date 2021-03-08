D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 63.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.69.

Shares of APD opened at $263.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

