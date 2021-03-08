D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Cowen raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $130.04 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $135.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,446 shares of company stock valued at $35,646,135. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.