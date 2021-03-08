D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,252 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APPN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Appian by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Appian by 277.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $145.00 on Monday. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.64 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.68.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. Research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Macquarie started coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $11,095,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,088 shares of company stock valued at $65,844,469. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

