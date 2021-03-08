Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CURLF. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Curaleaf from $23.00 to $32.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.61.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,554,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,756. Curaleaf has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

