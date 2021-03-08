Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,954 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,681,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,276,000 after purchasing an additional 412,207 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 506,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,404,000 after purchasing an additional 266,689 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 237,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 223,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,220,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $3,964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $110.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $110.97.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFR. Compass Point lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

