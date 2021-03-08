CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Hits New 52-Week High at $132.76

Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $132.76 and last traded at $131.29, with a volume of 1405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.21.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.05 and its 200 day moving average is $101.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.85.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $89.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $229,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 110,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.