CSFB Boosts The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$77.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price hoisted by CSFB from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TD has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark reissued a na rating and set a C$82.00 price objective (down previously from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$82.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) to C$76.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$80.17.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$79.51 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$49.01 and a 1-year high of C$79.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$144.59 billion and a PE ratio of 12.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$75.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$68.24.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.0600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.94%.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total value of C$1,773,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,237.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.