Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COIHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Croda International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Croda International from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Croda International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.84. Croda International has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

