Critical Survey: Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) & Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Activision Blizzard and Talend’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Activision Blizzard $6.49 billion 11.05 $1.50 billion $2.08 44.51 Talend $247.98 million 6.56 -$61.47 million ($0.68) -75.26

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than Talend. Talend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Activision Blizzard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Activision Blizzard and Talend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Activision Blizzard 28.90% 19.07% 12.65% Talend -26.20% -72.44% -5.03%

Volatility and Risk

Activision Blizzard has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talend has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Activision Blizzard and Talend, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Activision Blizzard 0 3 26 0 2.90 Talend 0 0 5 0 3.00

Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus price target of $103.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.26%. Talend has a consensus price target of $61.14, indicating a potential upside of 19.47%. Given Talend’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talend is more favorable than Activision Blizzard.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.8% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Talend shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Talend shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats Talend on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc.; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offer downloadable content. The company also maintains a proprietary online gaming service, Battle.net that facilitates the creation of user generated content, digital distribution, and online social connectivity in its games; and develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services primarily on mobile platforms, such as Android and iOS, as well as distributes its content and services on the PC platform primarily through Facebook. In addition, it operate esports leagues and offer digital advertising content; and provides warehousing, logistics, and sales distribution services to third-party publishers of interactive entertainment software, as well as manufacturers of interactive entertainment hardware products. The company's key product franchises include Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Hearthstone, Overwatch, and Candy Crush. It serves retailers and distributors, including mass-market retailers, first party digital storefronts, consumer electronics stores, discount warehouses, and game specialty stores through third-party distribution and licensing arrangements. Activision Blizzard, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Talend Company Profile

Talend S.A. provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The company's Talend Data Fabric platform includes data ingestion, data integration, big data integration, application and cloud integration, data catalogue, and API design and testing, as well as self-service data preparation products; and Stitch Data Loader, a cloud-based data ingestion engine. It also provides professional services, such as strategic enterprise architecture advisory services, implementation support, and private technical training courses. The company sells its products directly to customers through its sales force, as well as through indirectly channel partners. Talend S.A. has a strategic partnership with HVR for integrating data for business operations and analytics. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suresnes, France.

