Critical Review: Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE)

Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of PolarityTE shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of PolarityTE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Innate Pharma and PolarityTE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 1 1 0 2.50 PolarityTE 0 2 2 0 2.50

PolarityTE has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 210.08%. Given PolarityTE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PolarityTE is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Innate Pharma and PolarityTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A PolarityTE -674.12% -169.92% -105.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innate Pharma and PolarityTE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $96.12 million 3.70 -$23.25 million N/A N/A PolarityTE $5.65 million 13.73 -$92.49 million ($3.70) -0.35

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than PolarityTE.

Risk & Volatility

Innate Pharma has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolarityTE has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PolarityTE beats Innate Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Its products also include IPH61, a bispecific NK cell engager, a preclinical solution for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers; IPH43, a program that is in preclinical trial to develop anti-MICA/B therapeutic antibody in oncology; Avdoralimab/IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; and IPH5301, a CD-73-blocking antibody that is in preclinical trial for restoring a pro-inflammatory microenvironment. Innate Pharma S.A. has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Sanofi; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc., a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product for treatment of defects of the skin, as well as contract research services; SkinTE point-of-care device to permit the processing and deployment of SkinTE immediately following the initial harvest at the point-of-car; and PTE 11000, an allogenic, biologically active dressing for use in wound care and aesthetics to accelerate healing of skin. The company also develops OsteoTE, an autologous homologous bone regeneration product; and CartTE, an autologous cartilage regeneration product. In addition, it develops AdipoTE to optimize the delivery of autologous fat; AngioTE for vascular regeneration; NeuralTE for peripheral nerve injuries of the extremities, as well as for patients with neuromas or chronic compression due to joint replacements, migraines, craniofacial injuries, carpal tunnel syndrome, and those who have undergone hernia or abdominal-based procedures; UroTE for the delivery of autologous urogenital epithelium and submucosa; LiverTE to address various causes of liver failure; and BowelTE to deliver an optimized autologous construct to aid in the regeneration of bowel tissue. PolarityTE, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

