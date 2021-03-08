Critical Comparison: Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) versus Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Genocea Biosciences and Gritstone Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gritstone Oncology 1 0 2 0 2.33

Genocea Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 147.83%. Gritstone Oncology has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 64.58%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than Gritstone Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Gritstone Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A -237.31% -62.30% Gritstone Oncology -2,962.52% -101.31% -68.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.8% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gritstone Oncology has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Gritstone Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A -$38.95 million ($2.09) -1.29 Gritstone Oncology $4.36 million 117.54 -$94.43 million ($2.81) -4.83

Genocea Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gritstone Oncology. Gritstone Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats Gritstone Oncology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. The company is also developing SLATE, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of common solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and other mutation-positive tumors. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.