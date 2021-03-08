CRH (NYSE:CRH) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.37.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.15. The stock had a trading volume of 44,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.07. CRH has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $47.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

