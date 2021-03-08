Credit Suisse Group Increases 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $56.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $41.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a PE ratio of -22.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. On average, research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $753,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 60,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $2,606,933.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,382 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 991,674 shares of company stock valued at $43,118,725 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 132.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,947,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

