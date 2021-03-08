Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) a €31.90 Price Target

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) has been assigned a €31.90 ($37.53) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VIV. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.80 ($37.41) price objective on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €31.57 ($37.14).

Shares of VIV stock opened at €27.60 ($32.47) on Monday. Vivendi SA has a 12-month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 12-month high of €24.87 ($29.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €27.26 and a 200-day moving average of €25.58.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

