Craig Hallum Increases SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Price Target to $25.00

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STKL. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunOpta has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

STKL opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -108.31 and a beta of 2.02. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in SunOpta by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SunOpta by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,031,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,709,000 after buying an additional 255,737 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G increased its position in SunOpta by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,567,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,628,000 after buying an additional 187,069 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SunOpta by 2.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,020,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 27,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $8,670,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

