Cowen Initiates Coverage on Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Investment analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BEEM. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Shares of BEEM traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.75. 57,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,857. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $219.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.46. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,757.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Beam Global by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 26.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.