Cowen Downgrades TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $85.00.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $81.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $95.99.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,747,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,359,000 after buying an additional 87,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $30,742,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 18.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 420,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after buying an additional 64,337 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in TTEC by 27.4% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 408,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 87,925 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in TTEC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

